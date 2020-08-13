MOULTON — Maxine Hill McCaghren, 92, died on August 5, 2020.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, August 8, at Red Hill Cemetery with OD Bowling officiating. She was a member of County Line Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Sherry L. James, Jerry M. McCaghren (Sharon Sites), Carl R. McCaghren and Marty M. McCaghren; grandchildren, Beth Hester (Matthew), Jaye McCaghren, Brandon McCaghren (Lindsey), Leah Steele (Matt); great-grandchildren, Luke Hester, Kate Hester, Avery McCoy, Keller McCaghren, Logan McCaghren, Makenna Steele, Briley Steele, River Steel, and Gabrielle Steele; a sister, Eloise Steadman; brother, Ralph Hill, sister-in-law, Carolyn Hill.
Mrs. McCaghren was preceded in death by her husband, James Malcolm McCaghren; siblings, Kathleen Knight, Opal McLemore, John Hill, Jack Hill.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley.
