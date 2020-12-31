DECATUR — Maxine Ingram, age 88, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. Maxine was born October 30, 1932.
Maxine is survived by son, Charles D. Hill (Lisa); son, Michael Hill (Joyce); and daughter, Susan Brown (Ricky); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. Ingram; parents, Newt and Edna Turner Kitchens; brother, Charles Kitchens.
Maxine was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with visitation from 2:00 - 2:45 p.m. Saturday before the service at Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur, Alabama.
