MOULTON — Funeral for Maxine Jarnigan, 92, of Moulton will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Steve Ledbetter officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in Red Bay. Visitation will be two hours before the service.
Mrs. Jarnigan, who died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at NHC, was born February 22, 1927, to Purvis Hamm and Audie Blanton Hamm. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Roy Holley and Dexter Jarnigan.
Survivors include son, Gilbert Holley; daughter, Nancy Bingham; brother, Oscar Hamm; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Holley, Joseph Montgomery, Paxton Montgomery, Tucker Montgomery, Lawson Craig, Thomas Lawson Craig, Caleb Colston and Willie Lindsey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.