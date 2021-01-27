ALBERTVILLE — A Visitation Service for Maxine Kay Lang, 75, will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lang died on Monday, January 25, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 19, 1945, in Sanilac County, Michigan, to Orva Martin Westover and Carrie May Messacar Westover. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She had a lot of nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles Lang; a son, Michael Lang; a daughter, Kari Smith; 10 brothers and sisters and her parents.
Survivors include three daughters, Tracy Ellwanger, Teresa Williams and Wendi Rice; two sons, James Lang and Joshua Lang; 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
