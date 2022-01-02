DANVILLE — Maxine Kirby, 61, of Danville passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 2, 1960 in Morgan County, Alabama to Malcolm “Mac” and Corine Hampton Kirby. She is preceded in death by her parents. She was formerly married to Dan Borden. Dan and Maxine were married for 32 years and had four children.
She is survived by two Daughters, Amy Borden White (Andrew), Kelly Borden Keenum (Tyler); two Sons, Brian Borden (Jessica), Matt Borden (Emma); one Brother, Junior Kirby (Joan); and eight grandchildren, Addison Borden, Kennedy Borden, Ava Raye White, Anna Kate White, Eric Keenum, Cambri Keenum, Landon Thurmond and Braymer Keenum.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home.
Maxine loved life and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was loved by many and had a large support group of friends and prayer warriors for which she was very thankful. She was a hard worker. In earlier years, she and Dan, farmed five chicken houses and ran a dairy. They operated Punkin Center Farm and Home country store for 10 years. She was a school bus driver for Danville schools for the last 18 years, while working part time in the cafeteria at Danville-Neel Elementary, as long as she was able. Over the last year, she fought a long and hard battle with cancer. She never gave up hope and will forever be cherished and loved by many.
The family would like to thank everyone for your support through our journey. Thank you for loving our Momma.
