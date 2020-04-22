ADDISON — A Celebration of Life for Maxine Steele Johnson, 57, of Addison, will be held by her family at a later date.
Ms. Johnson died April 19, 2020 in Cullman County. She was born July 7, 1962 in Lawrence County to Floyd Steele and Clarcy Inez Sellers Steele. Ms. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Survivors include one son, Preston Johnson; one daughter, Dawn Boyd (Josh); her significant other, Rick Braswell; four brothers, Robert Steele, Sam Steele (Kay), Pete Steele and Shorty Steele (Starlon); four sisters, Stella King (Kermit), Liz Johnson, Nadine Carver (Larry) and Sarah Hawthorne (Lawrence); and five grandsons.
