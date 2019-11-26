DECATUR — Maxwell Duaine Sledd, 90, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his Decatur residence. He was born in Gilbertsville, KY to Henry Lee and Cora Lee Sledd as the youngest of ten children.
Max graduated from Benton High School (Benton, KY), Belmont College (Nashville; BA in Foreign Languages and Bible Studies), and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (Louisville; Master of Divinity). After pastoring four Baptist churches in Kentucky and Tennessee, Max and his wife, Betty served 31 years in Nigeria as missionaries with the International Mission Board (IMB) of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). After retirement, he served for a year as an interim pastor of his home church, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church (Gilbertsville, KY). Max was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel for his foreign missions service.
Max is fondly remembered for his love of Kentucky Wildcats basketball, his wit and unique sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his firstborn, Gary Dwain Sledd; his parents and eight of his siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jean Sanders Sledd; daughter, Gloria Carusi (Frank); daughter, Nancy Spahalski (Bernie); son, James Sledd (Annette); daughter-in-law, Rose Marie Chessen (Garry); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nona Mae Duncan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the IMB-SBC for their Nigeria missions work or to the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.
