Bobby Bedwell, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Bob Jaques, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Rosie Hairston, 1 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Jackey Lokey, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Erskin Matthews, 12 p.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Billy McCutcheon, 1 p.m., Hartselle Memory Gardens
James Tankersley, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
