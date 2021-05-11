David Boyer, 4 p.m., Mt. Tabor Cemetery
Joe Fletcher Sr., 11 a.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Von Gaiter Sr., 1 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer
Geraldine Hamilton, 1 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Robert Vinzant, 11 a.m., Falkville City Cemetery
Marion Willard, 11 a.m., Spry Funeral Home Chapel
Alice Young, 2 p.m., Rocky Hill Cemetery, Courtland
