Charles Baugh, 12 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Patricia Green, 1 p.m., Jackson Chapel CME Church
Dorothy Mitchell, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion MB Church
Jordan Owens, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Charles Parker, 3 p.m., Forrest Chapel Cemetery
Donald Staudt, 12 p.m., Nichols Funeral Home, Addison
Jeanette Stewart, 10-12, Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
Robin Wiley, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
