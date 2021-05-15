Ronnie Corum, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Mary Frazier, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Bertha Hubbard, 1 p.m., Freeman Tabernacle Baptist Church
Chester Jordan, 11 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
David King, 2 to 4 p.m., Burningtree Country Club
Gwendolyn Lee, 1 p.m., Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Bobby Moore, 5-7 memorial, Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
