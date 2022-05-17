Charlie Carroll, 5 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Betty Clark, 11 a.m., Shelton Funeral Home Chapel
Ted Coffey, 12 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Marie Crow, 2 p.m., Friendship Church of Danville
Joy Cumbaa, 5 p.m., Lacey’s Spring UMC
Gaylie Roberts, 4 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Billy Turner Sr., 11 a.m., Spry Funeral Home
Helen Waters, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Marshall Williams, 2 p.m., First Bible Church of Decatur
