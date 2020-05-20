Jackie Damron, 3 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel
H. Lynn Dozier, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Billy Jack Goodwin, 11 a.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Billy Jackson, 12:30 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Steven Kelsoe, 1:30 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Manuel Quixan, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Tommy Whitehead, 1 p.m., Burningtree Memorial Gardens
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.