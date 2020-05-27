Bonnie Beck, 2 p.m., Nelson Hollow Cemetery
Roger Butler, 3 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery
Kelvin Cook, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home
Shirley Day, 3 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery
Deveart King, 6-8 p.m. (Visitation Only), Peck Funeral Home
Martha Taul, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Hartselle
Leroy Wagg, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home
