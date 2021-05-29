Marina De Lira, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Bobby Fisher, 4-6 visitation, Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Ray Gold, 2 p.m., Spry Funeral Home Chapel
Jenny Legg, 3:30 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Geoffrey Mosley, 1-3 public viewing, Reynolds Funeral Home
Ricky Owen, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Bill Robinson, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Thomas Strickland, 11:30 a.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Mattie Ward, 10 a.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.