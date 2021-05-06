Donna King, 4 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Minnie Lawrence, 1:30 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Dena Phillips, 1:30 p.m., Elliott’s Brown-Service, Moulton
Dayna Reed, 6 p.m., Midway Baptist Church
Myra Sivley, 2 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Connie Williams, 1 p.m., East Highland Baptist Church, Hartselle
Faye Yancey, 11 a.m., Brindlee Mountain Chapel, Arab
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.