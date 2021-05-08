Charles Baker, 11 a.m., Christ Temple Holiness Church
Mattie Davis, 3 p.m., David Temple PB Church, Hillsboro
Daniel Gibbs, 3-6 visitation, Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Ronnie Poff Sr., 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Lillie Rawls, 11 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Kenneth Tucker, 1 p.m., God’s Covenant Church Pavilion
