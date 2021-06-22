HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Medford Long, 91, will be today, June 22, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Vest and Rev. Elliott Gordon officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. The body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, June 21, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Long died on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 25, 1929, in Morgan County to Ruby Arrel Long and Annie Florence Johnson. He was a member of the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church and a retired farmer. His grandson and great-grandchildren were the light of his life, followed by Alabama football and deer hunting. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Lou Wynn Long; his parents; a sister, Rubenia Long Wynn and a brother, Duane Long.
Survivors include daughter, Anena (Long) Cooper; brother, Maurice Long (Nancy); grandchildren, Thomas Cooper (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Garrett and Zoey Cooper; and special friend, Joyce Legg.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Cooper, Kevin Long, Mack Maddox, Jerry Roberson, Joe McAbee and Phillip Steele.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Oliver Townson, Greg Brown, Kyle Kirby and Louis Depreast.
His family wishes to express “Special Thanks” to Hospice of the Valley and employees: Britney, Shirley, Summer, Gary, Rich, Tamara, Penny, Amanda and Autumn, for the special care and attention given.
