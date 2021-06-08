DECATUR — Melanie K. Starbuck, age 56, passed from this life to her eternal home on June 5th, 2021. She was born on September 19, 1964 in Los Angeles County California to William McKee and Linda Hill McKee. She was preceded in death by her father and her husband, Richard Starbuck who was the one great love of her life. She was employed at Northrop Grumman in Huntsville, AL. She had a deep love for all animals and especially her three Bullies, Pirate, Ricky Billy and Lewboski.
Those left to mourn for her are her mother; sister, Melissa Flowers (Carl); brother, Mike Mckee; stepchildren, Krystal Rios (Matt) and Brian and Michael Starbuck and their children, Kaiden and Carter Starbuck and Edmund Rios. She loved her niece, Michelle Bazzell (Scott) and nephew, David Flowers (Linsey) and great-nieces and nephews, Gram and Ivey Flowers and Braxton and Carmi Bazzell. She had a special relationship with her aunts, Gwen Payne (Mickey) and Evelyn Shaw.
She had a large extended family and many friends. She loved passionately and was generous to a fault.
There will be no service at this time but plans are for a memorial service in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity or hers, which is Rescue Rangers, 1210 15th Avenue, Decatur, AL 35601.
Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
