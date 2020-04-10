SOMERVILLE — Melanie Renee Ray Pearsall, 54, of Somerville, Alabama passed away on Thursday, April 2 2020. She was born to Victoria Mardis Ray and the late Leonard C. Ray on August 31, 1965.
Melanie never met a stranger. To her, everybody was a friend. Anyone who knew her loved her. She will be missed.
Melanie is survived by her mother, Victoria M. Ray; her husband, Kevin Eric Pearsall; her sister, Melinda G. Ray and her brother-in-law, Matt Pearsall and his wife, Suzanne and two nephews.
The family will have a private service at an undisclosed location and time. Please pray for our family.
