EVA — Funeral service for Melba Jane Long, 77, will be Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Alred officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Gum Pond Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Long died on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born August 11, 1943 in Morgan County to Talmadge Cobbs and Pauline Hopper Cobbs. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker for her family. Her parents preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Donnie Long; two sons, Anthony Long (Lynn) and Stuart Long (Malenia); one daughter, Kaylyn Long (Kevin); three brothers, Milford Cobbs (Faye), Jerold Cobbs, and Clifford Cobbs; one sister, Susan Holmes (Jerry); six grandchildren, Zachary Long (Kristi), Drew Long (Kristen), Jesse Long, Tyler Long, Kagan Long, and Blakely Long; five great grandchildren, Reese Long, Bryant Long, Harper Long, and Teag Long.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
