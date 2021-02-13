DECATUR — Melba L. Addis, 80, died February 8, 2021. Fuenral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Family requests in lieu of flowers: make memorial donations to the Gideons International.
