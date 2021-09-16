DECATUR — Funeral for Melba Reeves, 84, of Decatur will be Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with Lynn Terry officiating. Burial will be in Old Chalybeate Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Reeves, who died September 14, 2021, at her residence, was born March 26, 1937, to David Reeves and Zula Greene Reeves. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Howard Reeves, Garvis Reeves, Harliss Reeves; sisters, Mildred Bogle, Marie Harville, Melvie Stout; son, Daron Owens; great-grandson, Shadow Blaise Odom.
Survivors include sons, Johnny (Wanda) Stout, Dale Owens, Heath (Donna) Stout; daughter, Gale Owens Herring; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
