DECATUR — Funeral For Melba Sue Green, 86, of Decatur will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Pressnell officiating. The family will have visitation one hour before the service.
Mrs. Green was born in Cullman, Alabama to Lewis M. Latham and Eula Mae Chambers Latham. She passed away on Sunday September 26, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of Flint Church of Christ. Her parents preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Lyle E. Green; son, Randall V. Green (Jennifer); daughter, Regina Light (Danny); grandchildren, Meagan Split-log, Morgan Green, Mason Green, Keeton Light (Valerie), Candice Laroue (David); great-grandchildren, Aubrey Laroue, Charley Laroue, Conner Laroue, Vaelyn Light, Ames Light, David Split-log, Natalie Split-log, Noah Split-Log; sisters, Marie Moon, Virginia Briscoe.
