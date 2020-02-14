SOMERVILLE — Melinda Gay Blankenship, 56, died February 12, 2020. Funeral will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Peck Funeral Home with burial in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
