ELKMONT — Melissa Ann Gee, 59, died December 12, 2019. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at New Oakland Independent Baptist Church, with burial in New Oakland Cemetery. Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Spry Funeral Home directing.
