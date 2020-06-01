HILLSBORO — Melissa Bannister Barnes, 65, passed away May 30, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to noon at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at noon, at Roselawn Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family.
Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day.
