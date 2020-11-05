DECATUR — Melissa Karen Simpson of Decatur passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home, with her family beside her. A private memorial service will be held on November 7 at her home. Melissa was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and wife to her family who was always there for all of them. She was a special education teacher who, even after retiring still loved to work with children and help them learn and grow, especially the grandkids and her special kids. She loved to travel and go to the theater.
She was born on November 2, 1957 to Jenny and Otha Hawkins in Wichita, KS. She grew up mainly in El Dorado, AR and graduated from Ouachita Baptist University. She did additional graduate course work at Arkansas State University. She worked as a special education teacher in Osceola, AR before moving to Decatur. She volunteered for many activities in the Decatur Public School System and began working at Decatur Heritage School in the lunchroom, she participated in many after-hours programs and summer programs to keep a connection with children.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Marty; their four children, Christopher Simpson, Emily Simpson-Keenum (Clay), Grace Simpson (Johnathan) and Matthew Simpson (Maria); grandchildren, Brodie, Braden, Baylee and Rowan and several special children; her mother, Jenny Smith, and siblings, Cindy Renfro, Shuana Mitchell (Mark), Grant Hawkins (Laura) and Adam Hawkins (Melissa #2).
She was preceded in death by her father, Otha Hawkins and her stepfather, Lewis Smith.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Shah and the people of Clearview Cancer Clinic in Decatur for treatment of her with such care and to Dr. P. J. Reddy, who she referred to as her hero because of his special way of looking after her and her family.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.