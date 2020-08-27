MOULTON — Melvie Horton, 80, of Moulton passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at NHC in Moulton. A graveside service will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Larry Crumpton officiating. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A die-hard tennis player and Alabama football fan, Melvie was a member of Moulton Baptist Church. She loved her pets, and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Jimmy Horton; one sister; one brother; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family extends special thanks to everyone at NHC in Moulton for their love and care.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
