DECATUR — Funeral service for Melvin Beggs, 84, will be Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Emilo Chanez officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Beggs died on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born December 29, 1936, in Morgan County to James Harvey Beggs and Willie Mae Vest Beggs. Melvin married Cora Belle Spurlin on July 31, 1959 and they were together until her death on March 25, 2021. He loved to dance, enjoyed working on his farm and also worked in the heating and cooling industry.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Cora Beggs; his parents; a son, Melvin Blake Beggs; and a brother, Franklin Delano “Buddy” Beggs.
Survivors include sons, Jeffrey Stewart Beggs (Selisa), Joseph Adam Beggs, David Carwin Beggs (Lisa); daughter, Danita Collette Nash (Jimmy); brother, James Harvey Beggs, II; sister, Frances June Spurlin; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John Durham, Gary Brasher, Jerry Jones, Corey Prince, Tyler Thompson and Timothy Beggs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.