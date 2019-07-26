DECATUR — A Celebration of Life for Melvin C. Harris, 53, will be noon Saturday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Decatur City Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service with Reynold Funeral Home directing. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at the funeral home.
