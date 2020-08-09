Decatur — Funeral service for Melvin Dean Tucker, 84 of Decatur, will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Berry officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Tucker, who died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at home, was born March 6, 1936 in Morgan County to Jeff Anderson Tucker and Katie Ruth Tucker. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Butler Tucker of Decatur; one son, Melvin Don Tucker of Birmingham; and one daughter, Felecia Clements of Hartselle. He is also survived by one brother, Elton Lee Tucker (Shelia) of Huntsville; one sister, Peggy Robinson of Lawrence County; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Andy Walden, Jonathon Walden, Gregory Walden, Byron Johnson, Billy Puckett and Jackie Clifton.
