DECATUR
On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Melvin Gene Aberts, loving husband and father, passed away in his home at the age of 74.
Mel was born November 2, 1944 in Mansfield, Ohio to Harry and Eva Sams Aberts. He was the youngest of six and was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Anna, Harry, Carl, Leonard and Harold.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette and children: Robin, Erick, Melanie, Jill and Eva; brother, John; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews and two special fur babies, Oscar and Gus.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Mel on Sunday, October 27th 1-4 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 4185, Decatur, AL.
