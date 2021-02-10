DECATUR — Melvin Ronald Dohmann of Decatur, AL, passed away on February 7, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Due to the Covid Pandemic, the family will be having a private Celebration of Life memorial.
Melvin Dohmann is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Dianna Dohmann of Decatur, AL; his sons, Ronald Dohmann of Willow Spring, NC, Donald Dohmann of Chesapeake, VA, Christopher Dohmann of Lake Placid, FL; his sisters, Linda Geaslin of Beaumont, TX, Jana Boehme of Sinton, TX and Teresa Mcgee of Victoria, TX.
Melvin Ronald Dohmann is preceded in death by his mother, Lizzie Belle Reaves of Victoria, TX; father, Melvin Otto Dohmann Victoria, TX; brothers, Douglas Dohmann of Bastrop, TX, Earnest Donald Dohmann of Victoria, TX; and sister, Nell Eilers of Port Lavaca, TX, Melvin Dohmann, better known as “Ron” was born in Goliad, TX in 1949. After graduating high school in Victoria, TX, Ron entered into seminary in 1969 for The Salvation Army in Atlanta Georgia to become a Salvation Army officer. After graduating seminary, he married Dianna May Pahel on October 14, 1972 in St. Petersburg, FL. After marriage, Ron and Dianna served with the Salvation Army for 25 years. In 1995 Ron and Dianna moved to Sebring, FL where Ron worked for The Salvation Army of Sebring and The United Methodist Church of Sebring. In 2007 Ron and Dianna moved to Decatur, AL.
Ron was in love with the Lord, and he loved to serve others with all that he had. His love for his family and friends was unshakable and consistent. He will be greatly missed and now is resting in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army of Decatur AL.
Cards can be sent to Dianna Dohmann, 802 Clearview St. SW, Decatur, AL 35601.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.