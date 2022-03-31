DECATUR — Funeral Service for Melvin Wimberley, 88, of Decatur will be Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ben Bates officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Obion Chapel Cemetery in Cedar Grove, TN.
Mr. Wimberley died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 29, 1933, in Franklin County, Alabama, to George Russell and Lona Hyde Wimberley. He was an avid outdoorsman hunting and fishing, and a Alabama football fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Becky Kimbrell; three brothers, Virgil, J.P., and Russell Wimberley; three sisters, Elizabeth Jones, Hazel Webb, Berneise Wimberley; and infant great-granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Marilyn Wimberley; daughters, Jennie Taylor (Kenneth), Debbie Iddins (Nick); sisters, Eloise Helms, Carrie Meares (Virgil); five grandchildren, Chad Kimbrell, Kim Howell (Luke), Lori Bowers (Jacob), Jeremy Iddins (Kala), Morgan Kent (Rodney); 11 great-grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASA of North Alabama, P.O. Box 36, Decatur, Alabama 35602 or American Cancer Society
