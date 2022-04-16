Melvye Cooper

DECATUR — Beloved wife, mother, and MiMi, Melvye S.Cooper, 77, of Decatur, AL, passed away on April 12, 2022. The Visitation will be on April 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur AL.
Melvye is survived by her loving daughters, Stephanie Hydrick and Paige Giles; step-daughter, Tammy Cooper; doting grandsons, Samuel and Jacob Hydrick; and her caring brother, Wayne Spivey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George A. Cooper of Decatur, AL; and parents, Paul and Marie Spivey of Childersburg, AL.
Born in Sylacauga, AL and raised in Childersburg, AL, where she graduated from Childersburg High school in 1962. She attended business school in Birmingham, AL. In 1982, Melvye married George Cooper and resided in Decatur, AL. She was a successful business owner of Color 1 and an active member in the community. She was the recipient of the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellows Award. Her volunteer service included Austin High Band Boosters, River City Pilot Club, Decatur Pilot club, as well as being a charter member of The Pilot Luncheon Club. Her dedication to Pilot steered her towards leadership within the Alabama District Pilot International where she served four years as part of the District Administrative Council and as Governor from 1998 to 1999. During her leadership, she was instrumental in helping establish the Alabama District Pilot International Traumatic Brain Injury Camp. Melvye was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Alpha Alpha Chapter, a social club where she developed lasting friendships.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Hospice of the Valley in Decatur, AL and to the Alabama District Pilot International Traumatic Brain Injury Camp at P.O. Box 2441, Decatur, Al 35602.
