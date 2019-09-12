SOMERVILLE — Funeral for Memory Stockton Smith, 65, will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Smith died on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Lawrence County Medical Center. She was born November 5, 1953, in Morgan County to Walter Stockton and Marie Patterson Stockton. She was a retired United States Postal Worker. She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Smith; her parents; one brother, Kenneth W. Stockton and one sister, Linda S. Boyer.
Survivors include one daughter, Rachael Stephenson (Jeremy); two grandchildren, William Tobias Bates and Elora Annaleise Powell; and one sister, Mary Beth Stockton.
