BOWLING GREEN, KY — Meredith “Davis” Miles, 74, passed away peacefully, on January 5, 2023, at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born in Decatur, Alabama, on October 7, 1948, to Floyd O. “Dick” Miles and Claudia B. Miles. Davis was a graduate of Austin High School, Decatur, Alabama, where he played on the baseball and basketball teams and was a member of the chorus. He worked for General Motors at the Saginaw plant in Decatur, Alabama, and transferred to the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he later retired. Davis was a member of the local UAW 2164. He also was a former Deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in Decatur, Alabama.

