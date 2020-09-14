MOULTON — Graveside service for Merlene Johnson, 84, will be September 15, 2020, at Aldridge Grove Cemetery, at 2:00 p.m. with Parkway Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Johnson, who died Sunday, was born, May 25, 1936, and is survived by her husband, Glenn Johnson.
