FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Merle Looney, 75, will be Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Roundtop Church with Brother Pearl Jenkins officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roundtop Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Looney died on Friday, January 1, 2021. She was born May 15, 1945, in Morgan County to Marvin “Tip” Smith and Rosie Lilice (Caudle) Smith. She was a great mom and sister and a hard worker who made friends with everyone. She was a wonderful homemaker for her family and was greatly loved by her family and friends. She was a member of the Senior Citizens Center of Falkville.
Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Lawrence and Melinda Shaddrix; brother, Skippy Smith; sister, Sylvia McClellan; six grandchildren, Kodie Shaddrix, Courtney Shaddrix, Summer Lawrence, Jakob Lawrence, Bailey Lawrence and Brasher Lawrence.
Pallbearers will be Colton Smith, Steve McClellan, Mike McClellan, Daniel McClellan, Nick Smith and Brantsen Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Stan Smith, Skipper Smith and Preston Lindley.
