HARTSELLE — Merlene Owen Nesmith was born in 1933, the youngest daughter of H.E. Owen and Merle T. Owen in the Massey community of SW Morgan County. Her father was a well respected farmer and much of her early life was centered around that era farm life. Her mother instilled in her the importance of family and friends and was quick with a smile and a laugh. Merlene attended Massey Elementary and Falkville High School where she was on the cheer squad and had many friends. In 1951 she married Jimmy Nesmith and began a love story that lasted 66 years. Jimmy was in the army and they began life together in South Carolina. When he was discharged they moved back to Decatur and in February of 1953, were blessed with their first son, Randall Hugh Nesmith. Jimmy went to work at Chemstrand in Decatur and in June 1957, another son was born, Stuart Ray Nesmith. When the boys were young, Merlene was a stay at home mom. In the early 1960’s they built a home on Roan Road in Hartselle where they lived until 2000. When her children were teenagers, she returned to college and earned a degree in Medical Records. She worked at Hartselle Medical Center and Parkway for many years.
Merlene loved her children and grandchildren and was most happy during Christmas when all of her family was at home. She was a masterful cook and baker and prepared everyone’s favorites. She and Jimmy were faithful Christians and were active in Westview Church of Christ and in their later years Somerville Road Church of Christ. Many preachers ate at Merlene’s table when they came for a gospel meeting.
After retirement, Merlene and Jimmy travelled all across this great country, visiting all but two states. They loved being together no matter where they were. Merlene enjoyed playing cards in her later years and could be counted on for bridge with her friends. They moved to a new home in Lake South Subdivision in Hartselle and Merlene really enjoyed being there. Her many friends and neighbors cared for her like she was family.
After many years of sickness she passed from this life into the heaven she had prepared herself for on December 27, 2021. The family would like to thank Keelie Grace Balch, Hospice of the Valley, Alabama Homecare Specialists, Dr. Lindsey Smith and many others who cared for our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include two sons, Randall Hugh Nesmith and Stuart Nesmith (Rhonda). Two grandchildren, Hannah Sistrunk and Robyn Hyler and four greatgrandchildren.
Funeral service for Merlene Owen Nesmith will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Patton and Bill Hall officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
