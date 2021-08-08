DECATUR — A memorial service for Michael A. “Mickey” Sutton will be Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Mr. Sutton was a great father, husband and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family and traveling with his wife, Sally. Mickey was Sports Information Director for the Athletic Department at Calhoun College for 31 years before retiring in 2007 after 48 years of teaching and coaching. At Calhoun, he kept team and athletic statistics, ran the Aquatic Department, traveled with the sports teams, recruited athletes, and helped athletes further their education with recruitment into 4-year colleges.
Survivors are son, Michael M. Sutton, his wife, Carey, and their son, Matthew; son, Russell C. Sutton; brother, Richard Sutton, and his wife, Beam; sister-in-law, Ruth Sutton; sister, Nancy Richardson.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sara “Sally” Sutton; parents, Mont and Mary Sutton; and brother, David Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Boys & Girls Club or Boy Scout Troop 142, care of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be the basketball and baseball players from Calhoun College.
