PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL — Michael “Mike” A. Sparks, 64, of Panama City Beach, FL (Laguna Beach), formerly of Decatur, AL, passed away February 11, 2022 at his residence.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Odas Sparks and Marie Vinson Sparks; brothers, Roger Sparks and Tim Sparks.
Mike dreamed of living on the beach and he and his wife Tina, made it a reality 16 years ago. He was an avid boater and could be found on the Bay or Gulf most every weekend (weather permitting) or he and Tina riding their motorcycles, stopping to enjoy the beautiful Gulf sunsets. He was employed as an CAD Tech for the Public Works/Utility Department at the City of Panama City Beach for over 11 years. Mike adored his two dogs, Phoebe and Mocha. Before moving to the beach Mike was an accomplished drummer in the Decatur music scene.His earliest memories were of playing in a band at the original Phillips Roller Skating Rink when he was just 12 years old. He played in many local, popular bands through the years, DC Mac, Graystone and Blues Rox, to name a few. He taught drum and guitar lessons. One of his favorite memories was when Blues Rox was chosen to play at the Big Spring Jam in Huntsville.
Mike is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tina Earley Sparks; brother, Leon Sparks (Anne) of Decatur, AL; sister, Jenni Sparks Doriety (Scott) of Springville, AL; daughter, Nicole Pesant (Alex) of Ponte Verde, FL; stepson, Chase A. Lee (Jenna) of Decatur, AL; grandchildren, Madison, Miley, MacKenzie and Alexander Pesant, Lexi, Lennon and Brix Lee, and many nephews and nieces he loved very much.
As per his wishes, a sunset celebration of life will take place at a later date on Laguna Beach. Date and time will be posted on his Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, Mike requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis in his memory and in honor of his granddaughter, Lexi Chase Lee.
