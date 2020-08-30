FALKVILLE — Michael Allan Cagle, 66, of Falkville passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobert and Iva Cagle of Falkville. Survivors include three brothers, Hobert Cagle, Jr. (Linda); John Cagle (Ann); James Cagle (Cindy) and one sister, Bonnie Self (Mark).
Mike graduated from Falkville High School in 1972 and attended Calhoun Community College. He was employed 33 years with GE in Decatur, AL. He enjoyed yearly hunting trips to Canada and Maine for black bear, Colorado for elk, and bream fishing in Guntersville. He loved old car shows and restoring old trucks.
