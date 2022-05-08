TRINITY — Michael Allen Hayes, 71, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022 at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville.
He was born in Decatur, AL to Wilburn and Irene (Allen) Hayes of Austinville. A 1969 graduate of Austin High School, Mike was fortunate to form lifelong friendships, among them fellow basketball and baseball players who he remained friends with his entire life. Mike’s passion for participating in high school athletics translated to a lifelong pursuit of competition and physical fitness; he continued playing on traveling softball teams, worked out until recently and of course supported Alabama football. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed his time on the course with some of his closest friends and even won a truck after hitting a hole-in-one. He was a natural athlete and coach and joyfully helped novices with golf tips, batting practice and all things athletic. He was at his happiest when he used his natural gifts to teach others a new skill.
He was a dedicated husband, father, brother, nephew, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, beloved and respected by family and friends. His family, friends, and dogs were what he valued most in life. This is what brought him the most joy and peace in his final days.
He followed in his father’s footsteps and served with honor and pride in the US Navy from 1969 to 1973. His life was enriched by his travel abroad and his experiences as a US Naval Seabee. He volunteered time in recent years with the Semper Fi Community Task Force in Huntsville and felt humbled and privileged to support fellow veterans.
After his time in the service, Mike went to work for Amoco Chemicals and progressed through the lab into logistics. When BP acquired Amoco, Mike was offered an early retirement in 2002 and he welcomed the opportunity. Mike loved his job and the dear friends he met there.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Michelle (Kruger) of Trinity, AL; daughters, Kristen Layne Pointer (Lynn) and Kelli Nan Lowery (Craig), both of Decatur, AL; three grandchildren, Hayden Pointer Clark (Brady), Samuel Joseph Lowery and Jonathan Hayes Lowery; great-granddaughter Rylee Grace Clark and siblings, Debbie Griffin (James), Tim Hayes (Dawn), and Michele Cook.
There will be a celebration of life at The Brick Deli, 112 Moulton Street East, Decatur, AL on Sunday May 15th from 2-4 p.m. to welcome family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Semper Fi Community Task Force of North Alabama (semperfictf.org) or Family Care Hospice in Huntsville (hhcaringforlife.org). Lifesouth Community Blood Center provided much needed support to Mike. If you are a candidate for donation, please consider this in order to replenish their resources.
