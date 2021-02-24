DECATUR — Funeral for Michael Ashley Reagin, age 34, of Decatur, will be today, February 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Reagin died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 28, 1986, in Decatur to Daniel Craig Reagin and Miranda Beth Goen. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Raymond “Bud” and Annie Reagin. Mr. Reagin was a chef.
He is survived by his son, Brielan Cager Ivey of Somerville; father, Daniel Reagin (Susan) of Trinity; mother, Miranda Harris (Emory) of Decatur; two brothers, James Alexander Bennett (Kelsey) of Athens, and Warren Andrew Bennett (LaKecia) of Decatur; and grandparents, Morris and Nell Reagin of Decatur.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
