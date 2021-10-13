DECATUR — Memorial service for Michael David “Mike” Whittier, age 68, of Decatur, will be Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends for thirty minutes prior to service at the church. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In respect for the health and safety of their guests and themselves, the family requests all attendees wear masks.
Mike suffered a stroke and passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born August 18, 1953, in Knoxville, TN, and graduated from Bearden High School, where he met his beloved wife. He earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering and a Master of Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Mike had a long professional engineering career that began at TVA Knoxville before moving to the Browns Ferry Project. He later worked for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, retiring as a Chief of the Product Assurance, Test and Configuration Management Division, Robotic Systems Joint Project Office.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Ann Whittier. Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, Emily Whittier; daughters, Rachel Burris (John) of Cary, NC and Amy Ware (Jason) of Birmingham; grandson, Martin Burris; brothers, Bob Whittier of Rosenberg, TX and Steve Whittier (Cathy) of Flinstone, GA; and several nephews and nieces.
Mike was a creative man of many interests and talents. His love of percussion began in high school and he played in many bands in Knoxville. He loved working with wood and building furniture but really found his niche in caricature carving. He was a member of the North Alabama Woodcarvers Association and won many awards for his work. He liked the outdoors and enjoyed cycling and traveling with family. Mike especially loved spending time with his grandson and sharing his many interests with him. He was a longtime member of Wesley Memorial UMC and was the drummer for the church’s praise band for many years.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests you consider a memorial gift to Wesley Memorial UMC at 1211 Westmead Street, S.W., Decatur, AL 35601.
