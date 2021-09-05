DECATUR — Michael Dean Landers was born in Decatur on December 1, 1962 to James (Jimmy) and Edith Landers. He passed away on September 4, 2021.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on September 7, 2021 at Parkway Funeral Home, Pastor Paul Cheshier officiating. Visitation will precede the funeral by one hour.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edith Landers.
He is survived by sons, Benjamin (Rachael) Landers and William (Hannah) Landers; three granddaughters, Averi Landers, Olivia “Mae“ Landers and Charlotte Landers.
“Mike” loved his twin sons, family, and his three granddaughters. He was a devoted employee and enjoyed his career as a electrician at General Motors. He was an avid reader and placed high value on learning. He enjoyed nature and educating others about being wise stewards of our environment. He enjoyed recycling, composting, and gardening. Most recently, he was proud of his successful growth of an avacado tree despite an unfavorable climate.
Despite a significant amount of suffering during his life, he did not find value in complaining.
Mike was always proud to see his sons driving “American made” vehicles. With his loyal devotion to General Motors, one of his final requests was “Only American made vehicles are permitted in the parking lot and the funeral procession of my funeral”.
Pallbearers will be Derek Morris, Harvey Martin, Sam Ellison, Scott Bookout, Trey Winton, Joe Cimino.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Valley would be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.