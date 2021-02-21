FALKVILLE — Michael “Big Mike” DeLiberali — 06/10/1955 - 02/19/2021 — Michael “Big Mike” DeLiberali of Falkville, passed away at home on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the age of 65. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 10, 1955 to parents, Guido and Edith DeLiberali. “Big Mike” loved all sports but especially loved his Philadelphia Eagles and Alabama Crimson Tide.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Lohr DeLiberali; one daughter, Shiloh O’Dell (fiance’, JD Bowman); special friends, Linda Moose and Orlaina Barfield; ”adopted“ kids, Allan (Brandy) Purl, Kristie Myers, Andrew (Maria) Smith, Michellyn Smith, Melody (Bo) Black; “adopted” grandkids, Austen (Danielle) Myers, Levi Myers, Maya Ritterbush, Adelaide Purl, Lizi (Nick) Brock, Danielle Workman, Gabby Workman, Izak Smith, Yzya Smith, Ethin Smith, Lucas Ellis, Gabriel Smith, Zayden Smith, Josh Purl, and Alex Black.
He is preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles; and father in-law, Robert J. Lohr, Jr.
A visitation will be held to celebrate his life on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle , Al.
