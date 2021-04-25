DECATUR — Graveside Service for Michael Ray Dial, 70 of Decatur, will be Monday, April 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Cullman, AL, with Rev. Chris Martin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Dial was born January 10, 1951 in Morgan County to James King Dial and Zelma Marie Alexander. He passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stacey; and three brothers, Samuel ,Evett ,and Wayne.
Survivors include daughter, Misty Dial (Tony); three sisters, Patsy Dougherty (Jerry), Pam Campbell (John), Barbara Wood (Tyler); three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews, and family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Seth Campbell, Josh Wood, Tony Woods, Parish Dial, Gregory Bell, Zac Dial, Elijah Bravo.
Honorary Pallbearers will be John Campbell, Tyler Wood, and Jerry Dougherty.
